UWO readies for yearlong sesquicentennial celebration in 2021

UW Oshkosh started with the Oshkosh Normal School opening in 1871 with eight faculty members and 43 enrolled students for the first day of regular classes.

Alumni, students, faculty and staff are ready to close the book on 2020 and share the 150-year story of excellence and opportunity at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh throughout 2021.

Since the University’s inception in 1871 as the Oshkosh Normal School for teacher training, dedication to quality and innovative higher education has been a hallmark of UWO’s success as a premier comprehensive institution.

Over the decades, UWO’s name has changed several times as the educational focus has expanded to meet the needs of students in northeastern Wisconsin and beyond. Take a look at the UWO digital timeline online featuring key milestones in history and lots of fun facts.

“We’re excited to celebrate our 150th year of providing top-notch education to build our region’s future leaders, teachers and healthcare workers,” said Lynn Kleman, UWO’s Sesquicentennial Committee chair and interim associate vice chancellor for development.

A sampling of upcoming special sesquicentennial activities includes an audio walking tour, a Humans of UW Oshkosh project, a community picnic to mark the official first-day anniversary, a UWO 150th fundraising campaign and a black-tie Black and Gold Ball.

While many of the 150th events are set to take place in fall 2021, Kleman said there will be signs of celebration across campus throughout the whole year.

The sesquicentennial spirit will be infused into everything from move-in for students, commencement ceremonies in the spring and fall as well as the Golden Titan Reunion and Homecoming.

“I’m humbled to be part of sharing this very special year with our University community, alumni, donors and friends,” Kleman said.

Watch the 150th preview video and learn about all things sesquicentennial online. Check back often as activities and events will be added throughout 2021.