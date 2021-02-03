UW Oshkosh part of new UW System precollege pipeline initiative

The University of Wisconsin System launched a new precollege initiative today to help guide high school students in preparing for, applying to and enrolling at UW Oshkosh and four other universities in the state.

The initial investment of $1 million will be equally divided among UWO, UW-Parkside, UW-Platteville, UW-Stout and UW-Whitewater.

Each of the universities will use the funding to develop and implement precollege activities and programs that best serve the needs of the students in their respective areas. At UW Oshkosh, the initiative will fund scholarship assistance to precollege students as the pandemic continues to impact families financially.

“We envision giving priority to first-generation students who participate in the program and who demonstrate commitment to social justice in their activities, communities and beyond,” said Aggie Hanni, UWO’s assistant vice chancellor for enrollment management.

At other universities, the initiative will involve placing student coaches and recruiters in a select number of regional high schools.

“Our partnerships with high schools and community groups across the state will help more students prepare for and succeed at our universities, and more graduates means more talent for Wisconsin’s workforce,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson.

In addition to raising the profile of UW institutions across the state, this effort is intended to create a more robust pipeline to the UW System by engaging students earlier in the college-going process and providing additional hands-on support, including for students who may be the first in their families to pursue a university education. Strong partnerships between UW universities and local high schools, their high school counselors, and community organizations that serve young people will be a hallmark of this important effort.

This effort is part of a series of strategic investments the University of Wisconsin System has made in recent months to help more students get into college, persist, and graduate. In November, the UW System announced the establishment of the Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship, which will provide up to $10,000 for underrepresented and underserved students at key points during their university education.

“UW System is doing everything it can to help students,” Thompson said. “These initiatives are just a few ways we’re working to ensure student s