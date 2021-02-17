Fox River Brewing Co. installs domes for outdoor dining

With below-freezing temperatures during a global pandemic, what better way to spend your time than at Fox River Brewing Company’s River Domes.

These domes have become a popular experience for people looking to enjoy an outing with friends, while staying warm and safe.

The average temperature inside the River Domes is 75 degrees which keeps the customers cozy while enjoying the experience.

Fox River Brewing Company decided to get these River Domes to continue to utilize their outdoor space during the pandemic and the winter months.

It has kept the company more relevant, and even if people are not coming to the River Domes, they are still talking about them.

The domes created a stir on social media, helping Fox River Brewing Company adapt to a difficult time for restaurants.

The River Dome experience includes a private dome for up to 8 people for 90 minutes. There is no rental fee for the River Domes, but there are food and beverage minimums depending on the reservation.

Guests can order off the regular menu and in addition to party boards and beverage packages for the domes.



“My daughter loves it, and has a ton of fun hanging out in the domes because it is a neat and different experience for everyone to enjoy,” General Manager of Fox River Brewing Company Rachel Feenstra said.

To reserve a dome, call the Fox River Brewing Company at 920-232-2337.