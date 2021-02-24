Gov. signs bill expanding vaccine administration

Assembly Bill (AB) 4, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 3, which would allow pharmacy technicians and students to administer COVID-19 vaccines under certain conditions.

“While we work to get shots in arms as soon as we have supply available, we also want to make sure we’re maximizing our capacity by expanding the number of people who can administer those doses once we have them,” Gov. Evers said. “Getting vaccine doses to folks across our state continues to be our top priority so we can recover and bounce back from this pandemic.”

Evers signed AB 4 today at UW Oshkosh following a tour of the campus’ COVID-19 vaccination clinic that opened this week in partnership with Advocate Aurora Health of Oshkosh and the Winnebago County Public Health Department. AB 4, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 3, allows a pharmacy student who has completed two years of pharmacy school to administer a vaccine under the supervision of a healthcare provider who is authorized to administer vaccines.

Additionally, under AB 4, additional persons would be allowed to administer vaccines under certain conditions, including the following: The person has completed at least two hours in a course of study and training, approved by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education or the board, in hands-on injection technique and the recognition and treatment of emergency reactions to vaccines; The person acts under the direct supervision of a pharmacist who has completed a course in study on topics relating to vaccination; The person holds a current certification in basic life support or cardiopulmonary resuscitation; and The person holds a certified pharmacy technician certification from either the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board or the National Healthcareer Association.