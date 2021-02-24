Oshkosh Student Association election weeks away

The Oshkosh Student Association election voting will be held March 9-10, beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday the 9th and will run until Wednesday the 10th at 8 p.m.

The window to announce candidacy for president, vice president and senate positions in the Oshkosh Student Association has officially passed.

As of the 3 p.m. Feb. 23 deadline, the OSA had received paperwork for just one presidential and vice presidential ticket, and paperwork for four senate bids.

While it’s now too late to officially run, there’s still a write-in option on the ballot. OSA office manager Tyler Klaver said in the OSA assembly Tuesday that if students get the word out, they can still be elected through the write-in option.

After Ian McDonald and Sydney Devitt’s campaign last spring, this will be the second consecutive year that a ticket is running for the president and vice president position unopposed.