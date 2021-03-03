This week in UWO history

March 4, 2003 — The Oshkosh Faculty Senate passes a resolution 13-4 condemning a U.S. led invasion

of Iraq, supporting diplomacy instead. The resolution “encourages UW faculty to educate our citizens on the history and issues underlying the disputes in the Middle East.”

The resolution also includes support for a student-led, nationwide protest and opposes cooperation with government officials seeking information on students, staff and faculty concerning investigations conducted under the 2001 Patriot Act.

March 5, 1967 — Richard E. Gruenhagen, a longtime Oshkosh industrial arts teacher, dies at 86. The first high-rise dormitory (now called the Gruenhagen

Conference Center) at Oshkosh is named for him at the recent Feb. 26 dedication.

A teacher from 1909-1947 at the school’s old Department of Industrial Education, Gruenhagen had first joined the faculty in 1896. Retirement didn’t keep him away, as he voluntarily maintained much of the equipment at Oshkosh’s carpenter-maintenance shop.

March 7, 1967 — Daniel G. Youra becomes the first Oshkosh student to receive a Fulbright Scholarship. The scholarship allows Youra, a senior international studies major, to later spend a year in Argentina to continue researching the role of university students in the political process landscape.

March 8, 1890 — May L. Stewart, a longtime faculty member at UW Oshkosh, is born in Bowers Harbor, Michigan. Serving the school from 1926 to 1960, Stewart was a supervisor of student teaching in the Division of Rural Education. She once said, “A successful person is one who can leave every place a little better than they found it.”

March 9, 1990 — John E. Kerrigan is appointed the new chancellor by the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents. He replaces the interim chancellor, David Ward, on July 11. He was UW Oshkosh’s ninth chancellor.