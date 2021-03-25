County to start testing outdoor warning sirens April 3

Winnebago County’s outdoor warning sirens will be tested every Saturday at noon starting April 3, 2021, and will continue through September 2021 or possibly longer, depending on weather.

Tests will be canceled if severe weather or other serious conditions are imminent.

The Winnebago County Office of Emergency Management reminds citizens that the outdoor warning sirens are designed to warn people who are outdoors that a severe weather situation is happening, or is likely to happen soon. They should then seek shelter immediately inside a sturdy building. Everyone should remain alert to the potential for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Citizens can enhance their severe-weather readiness by purchasing a NOAA Weather Radio. These can be purchased for $26.15 — cash or checks only — at the Records Window in the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weather radios may also be available from local retailers. These radios turn on automatically when the National Weather Service issues weather warnings.

For more information, contact the Winnebago County Office of Emergency Management at (920) 236-7463.