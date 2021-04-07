This week in UWO history

April 8, 1991 — The opening festivities of a five-day celebration of honoring the inauguration of Chancellor John E. Kerrigan began. This marked the first time the school had undertaken such an endeavor in welcoming a new school president or chancellor. The various activities focused on the involvement of faculty, student representatives, classified staff and community members.

April 9, 1948 — Four Oshkosh students begin participating in an imitation United Nations session in the state capitol’s Assembly Chamber. All state colleges and universities were invited, with Oshkosh selected to represent Belgium. The Oshkosh students first broke into separate committees that address a specific problem. Later, they all rejoined for a full assembly meeting. A United Nations representative also spoke to the participants.

April 10, 1986 — Ruth Whitney, editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine since 1968 and Oshkosh native, spoke to more than 250 attendees at Reeve Memorial Union. She discussed the changes in women’s attitudes and accomplishments between 1986 and 1976, when she last spoke at the university. The speech was a part of the University Day for Women.

April 11, 1962 — “National Review” editor and conservative spokesman William F. Buckley spoke to about 2,400 people at Albee Hall. Among other things, Buckley said the West was retreating from the march of Communism and that intellectuals were falling for a “bankrupt liberalism.”

April 12, 1932 — Eminent geographer Harlan H. Barrow addressed a large audience in the Little Theatre. The professor of geography at the University of Chicago stressed conservation and argued that resources should not be withheld from the present generation.

April 13, 1982 — Former President Jimmy Carter spoke to over 3,000 at the Kolf Sports Center about human rights. The former president stated justice is the highest possible standard for any government to uphold. He also criticized the Reagan administration, saying it had abandoned the Middle East peace initiative, arms control and the promotion of human rights.

April 14, 1994 — Famous Taycheedah Correctional Institute 1990 escapee Lawrencia Bembenek – “Bambi” – spoke at Reeve Memorial Square about prison reform and signed copies of her new book. In 1990, Bembenek made national news when she escaped into Canada from the prison where she had served 10 years of a life sentence. She was sentenced for murdering her former husband’s ex-wife, a crime she says she didn’t commit. After being returned to the United States, Bembenek had a reduced charge of second-degree murder against her, and she was later paroled.

April 15, 1997 — Psychosexual therapist Ruth Westheimer spoke at Albee Hall. Presenting from a specially placed, extra-high stepping stool, the two-time “College Lecturer of the Year” spoke about the promotion of sexual literacy, burying sexual myths and the prevention of unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.