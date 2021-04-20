Drive-thru job fair planned for 3-6 p.m. April 22 in Oshkosh

A drive-thru job fair is planned for 3-6 p.m. April 22 at the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce, 120 Jackson St.

Packets with career opportunities from 75 companies will be handed out to interested job applicants.Due to COVID-19 concerns for an in-person job fair, this drive-thru job fair is designed to get information about career opportunities into the hands of those seeking a new role.

To keep people safe, job seekers are asked to wear masks and remain in their vehicles. People should follow the traffic flow and wait patiently while others are served. Each job seeker will receive a bag with positions available at local companies that are hiring now in your region.

“This is a great way for job seekers to learn about the numerous opportunities available in the Oshkosh area and understand how to apply to businesses that are looking for candidates,” said Patti Andresen-Shew, director of leadership and marketing of the Chamber. There is a limited supply of packets available, which will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Fox Valley Workforce Board to assist businesses in getting the word out on companies that are hiring.