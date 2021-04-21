This week in UWO history

April 22, 1941 — Naturalist Karl H. Maslowski speaks at the Oshkosh Assembly. He shows “A Naturalist’s Diary,” a self-made film “dairy” of woodcocks, baby red foxes, singing toads and spring flowers. Maslowski worked with the Cincinnati Natural History Museum and was a former president of the Ohio Audubon Society and university professor.

April 23, 1970 — Earl A. Clemans, a former Oshkosh acting president and longtime faculty member, dies at Sunnyview Sanatorium at age 95. No stranger to the school or the community, the military veteran during the Spanish American War served as acting president from June 1930 through August 1931. He also taught physics, chemistry, general science, nature study and Wisconsin geography and had administrative functions from September 1906 until December 1944. UWO named a residence hall after Clemans, but it was demolished and replaced by Horizon.

April 25, 1987 — Sen. William Proxmire speaks to about 155 members and their guests at the Oshkosh ROTC annual military ball. Proxmire says college students need to assume responsibility in political decisions. He also praises the quality of education in Wisconsin and notes the increasing involvement of women in the military.

April 26, 1912 — Senior Catherine Thompson is injured when her clothing ignites from the flames of a Bunsen burner and dies two days later. She was conducting an experiment in the chemistry laboratory when the accident occurs. Her pallbearers included President John A. Keith and professors Frederick R. Clow and Earl A. Clemans. “Her death was characterized by the same calmness and simplicity which made her dear to her friends.”

April 27, 1984 — Libertarian Party Presidential candidate David Bergland speaks on campus. He said the government’s sole responsibility is protecting the constitutional rights of Americans. The California attorney said if elected, he would eliminate income taxes, the IRS and all welfare programs. Bergland said the United States should try to devise ways to raise money for national defense if income taxes can be eliminated. “1984 will clearly be the year the American voters demolish the myth of the two-party system,” he said.