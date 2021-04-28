This week in UWO history

April 29, 1960 — The Health and Physical Education Building was rededicated as the George S. Albee Hall, and replaced the gymnasium that was built in 1909. Gov. Walter Kohler spoke at the rededication.

April 30, 1992 — About 400 people protested on campus concerning the recent acquittal of four Los Angeles police officers charged with the beating of motorist Rodney King. After meeting on the steps of Polk Library for one hour, the protestors peacefully marched on campus chanting “Fire up! Ain’t gonna take no more!” Prior to the demonstration, campus group Brothers’ United marched to the city of Oshkosh’s Public Safety building, the Winnebago County Courthouse and back onto campus.

May 1, 1987 — Eight female Oshkosh students raised almost $350 while playing “Uno” for 48 hours to help benefit cerebral palsy research. Ten children with the condition lended their support to the participants while they played in Webster Hall’s main lounge. Ann Powell drew a record of 20 consecutive cards during the Uno-A-Thon, while Kim Mueller stayed awake the longest at 46 hours.

May 2, 1993 — The four-day showing at Kolf Physical Education Center of the “Patches of Life” AIDS Memorial Quilt concluded. About 9,400 people saw the 888 quilt panels sewn together and learned more about AIDS. The entire collection – too large to show in its entirety – contained 26,000 patches from 29 countries.

May 4, 1872 — The Oshkosh Normalities played their first ever baseball game. Over a three-day series they defeated the city high school, 60-58. Oshkosh went on to play their first intercollegiate game two years later against Ripon College.

May 5-6, 1970 — Several students barricaded Algoma Boulevard, claiming the street should be closed due to safety reasons. A clash with police shortly erupted over the street safety issue and the Kent State shootings. In all, 20 students were arrested and six police officers were injured

