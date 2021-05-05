This+week+in+UWO+history

May 6, 1987 — Arthur Ziegler, Wisconsin’s head cartographer for the previous 25 years, spoke on campus. Ziegler said of Wisconsin’s four boundary disputes, two eventually ended up in the U.S. Supreme Court. Inaccurate surveying and faulty equipment caused many of the disputes. “Cartography has improved more in the last five years than it did in the 30 before that,” Ziegler said. “I’m almost glad I’m near retirement because with all the advances [in modern mapmaking due to satellite systems and computers], I’m running too hard to keep up.”

May 7, 1914 — The May Festival began. Over the course of two days, students, staff and invited guests were treated to hours of musical programs featuring the St. Paul Symphony Orchestra and a chorus of 250 ONS students as well as the children of the practice school.

May 9, 1955 — The Women’s Association of Oshkosh State College entertained their mothers at the annual Mother’s Day Tea. A small program was held with singing and guest speakers. Roy Dunlap, a columnist of the St. Paul Pioneer Press was the guest speaker who shared his recent experiences of traveling to Europe.

May 10, 1963 — Articles of incorporation were filed at the Winnebago Country Court House for the Oshkosh State College Foundation, Inc. Its purpose was to provide improvements for the college beyond those supported by state monies, essential due to ever increasing enrollments. The Foundation continues today as the UW Oshkosh Foundation.

May 11, 1957 — The Golden Tridents, a female water ballet team of 15 Oshkosh State College students, wrapped up their four-day show at the school’s new pool. “Standing Room Only” consisted of 14 swimming numbers that were set to the music of top Broadway plays. The swimming group was organized in the beginning of the school year.

May 12, 1962 — Sophomore Bonney Schuette saved the life of a drowning 10-year-old boy from the Fox River even though she couldn’t swim. Schuette, 19, and several classmates were sunning themselves on the river bank near Marina Products, Inc., when the boy fell into the river. Schuette jumped into the river and managed to hold the boy’s head above water until her fiancé, several hundred feet away, reached the scene.

May 13, 1947 — Cleveland P. Grant, an avid bird watcher whose interests have been parlayed into an extensive lecture series and motion picture deals, spoke at the Little Theater. The former Field Museum (Chicago) employee lectured to the eighth grade of the Training School, using natural color film to explore American bird behavior. The presentation discussed birds’ northward migration, courtship, care of eggs and young and southward migration. At the time, Cleveland and his wife Ruth had spent over 15 years studying, searching and photographing birds. Grant also had delivered over 3,500 lectures in his career. Many of his films were eventually released to theaters throughout the nation.