Oshkosh Food Co-op sponsors neighborhood birthday bash

The Oshkosh Food Co-op, a community-owned grocery store under construction in Oshkosh, plans a week of free, family-friendly activities for member-owners and neighborhood residents to mark its eighth birthday. Two neighborhood rides and a birthday bash are planned.

Neighborhood Ride #1: Saturday, June 5, – 1 p.m. Led by Sean Lynch

Start/finish at the Brio Building, 155 Jackson St., through Oshkosh Middle Village, Historic Fourth Ward, Midtown, Menominee North and Menominee South (7 miles)

Neighborhood Ride #2: Thursday, June 10 – 6 p.m. | Led by Misty McPhee, Darren Van Dreel.

Start/finish at the Brio Building, 155 Jackson St., through River East, Stevens Park (3 miles)

Neighborhood Birthday Bash: Saturday, June 12 – 2-5 p.m.

Aurora Health Center – Jackson Street Clinic, 135 Jackson St.

Neighborhood Rides will cruise at comfortable speeds through nearby neighborhoods. The first 50 riders on each ride will receive a l Oshkosh Food Co-op T-shirt and a map of their route. The map can also be viewed in advance at www.oshkoshfoodcoop.com/news. Helmets are strongly encouraged. These are casual rides. All streets will be open to regular motor traffic. Participants ride at their own risk and must observe all traffic laws. A meet-and-greet with snacks will follow each ride.

The Birthday Bash will celebrate the Food Co-op’s past and its future; eight years of careful planning for a full-line grocery store in Oshkosh central city, opening late summer/early fall 2021.

“The theme for the week, and for the Oshkosh Food Co-op, is ‘Everyone’s welcome.’ This is really what the Co-op is all-about,” said Ryan Rasmussen, Oshkosh Food Co-op adjunct board member. These are fun, family-oriented events meant to show the community that the Co-op is a great place to gather around food.”

An emphasis on “Buying local” is part of the Oshkosh Food Co-op vision to help strengthen the local economy and promote health in the food co-op neighborhood, which is designated as a low-income, low-access area by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Neighborhood Birthday Bash will give member-owners and neighbors the opportunity to meet and buy from local Food Co-op suppliers Angelic Bake House, JSA Coffee, R. Cole Hemp, Olden Farms, Sweet Jules LLC and more.

A Glacier Ridge Farms petting zoo, live music by The Stumble Brothers, and a farmers’ market-themed photo booth will add to the birthday party theme. Teacher Cheryl Rasmussen will provide children’s activities with a coloring station and “Build Your Own Garden” table. Photographer Phil Weston will capture snapshots of the event, and two food trucks will offer up festive fare. Co-op birthday cookies and ice cream will also be served.