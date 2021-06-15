Walk-in Wednesday vaccine clinics now open to those 12 years and older

The Winnebago County Health Department is hosting free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Sunnyview Expo Center, 500 E County Road Y, Oshkosh, from 1-6 p.m. each Wednesday for the remainder of June.

All three vaccines will be available during each clinic, so people will have a choice between the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Appointments are NOT required. Vaccination is open to all individuals aged 12 years and older.

Johnson & Johnson/Janssen is a one-dose vaccination. Moderna and Pfizer are both a two-dose vaccination series. Participants will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days following the completion of their vaccination series.

Pfizer is currently the only vaccine approved for individuals aged 12 years and older. Anyone under the age of 18 should plan to have a parent/guardian present.

If you have questions, call the Winnebago County Health Department’s COVID-19 Hotline at 920-232-3026, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free transportation assistance is available to individuals in Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties who need transportation or help navigating transportation options to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Please call Make the Ride Happen at 920-225-1719, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.