UWO’s new 100% online associate degree preps students for dozens of career options

The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh is launching a new 100% online associate of arts and sciences (AAS) degree program this fall to prepare students for careers that require more education than a high school diploma but less than a bachelor’s degree.

UW Oshkosh’s online AAS program will feature affordability, flexibility and transferability while helping students construct the foundation for their future in more than 100 fields of employment from accounting and bookkeeping to customer service and human resources.

“Professionals in a wide variety of industries will benefit from our program’s structure, pricing and flexibility,” said Mike Bartlett, UWO assistant vice chancellor for online and continuing education (OCE). “The online AAS degree will provide a broadened access point for many looking to either add to their existing credits while completing a college degree in a shortened period of time or build a base of knowledge that will help them excel in their current career path.”

A total of 60 credits is required to earn the associate degree with a minimum of 30 credits received through any UWO campus. The AAS program can be completed in as few as two years, but will vary depending on a student’s educational background and scheduling preferences.

“Our online AAS degree is designed to give working adults a foundation for many college majors,” said Brandon Pannier, interim OCE director of advising and recruitment. “It is an affordable, flexible and quality option for students looking to fulfill the general education courses required for a bachelor’s degree.”

Coursework will satisfy degree requirements in the following categories: communication, culture, society, mathematics, nature and ethnicity.