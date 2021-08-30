Party like it’s 1871!

As UW Oshkosh celebrates 150 years since its inception as the Oshkosh Normal School, there will be numerous Sesquicentennial events held throughout campus.

Beginning as early as the second week of fall classes, students, faculty, alumni and the general public can expect to see various celebratory events taking place that they can watch or take part in.

Sept. 11 – Golden Titan Reunion

On this day, graduates from the UWO classes of 1970 and 1971 will be able to celebrate 50 years since they received their degrees together on campus. Alumni will have the opportunity to take pictures in a golden cap and gown, enjoy a luncheon together and partake in

Sept. 12 — Sesquicentennial Community Celebration and Giving Day

Sept. 12 will mark exactly 150 years since the first day of classes at the Oshkosh Normal School in 1871.

The celebration, taking place from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the pedestrian walkway between Reeve Memorial Union and the Arts and Communication Center, will consist of free food, a beer garden, activities for children, live music and much more. A pop-up exhibit, Humans of UW Oshkosh, can also be viewed in Dempsey Hall, along with a rephotography exhibit and university timeline.

Oct. 22-23 – 100th anniversary of UWO’s first homecoming

Along with celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Oshkosh Normal School, this weekend will be recognized as the 100-year mark since UWO’s first homecoming.

On Oct. 22, the Alumni Award Celebration will take place. NASCAR expert and 1976 UWO alum John Close will be speaking about ‘Learning in Retirement’ in Sage 1210 from 2-3 p.m.

The campus will then hold the Alumni Awards Dinner from 5-9 p.m. at the CFWC to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2020 alumni award recipients.

On Oct. 23, UWO will hold its homecoming, beginning with a Titan Tailgate and home football game against UW-Eau Claire at JJ Keller Field.

Nov. 13 – Black and Gold Scholarship Ball

Chancellor Andrew Leavitt, his wife, Karen, and many others plan to attend the Black and Scholarship Ball, hosted by the Oshkosh Corporation. This event will be held at the CFWC from 5-11 p.m., and will include the presentation of scholarships for numerous UWO students.

For more information regarding the upcoming events, go to the following link: https://uwosh.edu/today/events/.