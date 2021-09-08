Oshkosh Food Co-Op celebrates grand opening this weekend

Closing in on nearly 1,800 member-owners, the Oshkosh Food Co-op will celebrate the opening of their store this Thursday, Friday and Saturday with an outdoor Grand Opening Celebration.

“We hope our neighbors, member-owners and community all join us to celebrate and explore our store this weekend. We’ve got plenty of fun outside and some great specials inside of our store,” Marketing Coordinator Rachel Wester said.

Thursday’s lineup includes a drum circle from the Oshkosh Rhythm Institute, J’s BBQ from Ripon and a free craft activity from local duo To Die for DIY. On Friday, guests can hear Eric De Los Santos, a Madison based Marimba player, while enjoying egg rolls from Zoua’s Fresh Egg Rolls.

Saturday’s big event includes a face painting station, music from the Stumble Brothers, yard games, and a Co-op themed Game Show where contestants will be asked food related trivia for a chance to win a $100 gift card to the store.

The event runs from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and noon-5 p.m. on Saturday. All days will include samples from local vendors, in store giveaways and a gift for every shopper. Just as everyone is welcome to shop at the store, everyone is invited to the celebration. Visit the Co-op’s Facebook page for more information.