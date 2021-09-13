University police investigate theft of two Kia vehicles from Lot 30

The UW Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the theft of two Kia vehicles from Lot 30 on the Oshkosh campus Sept. 10. The thefts were reported on Sept. 12. Lot 30 is located behind Gruenhagen off Wisconsin Avenue.

A car entered Lot 30 around 10 p.m. Sept. 10 and two males got out, got into a Kia parked in the lot and drove away. A few minutes later two other males exited the same suspect vehicle and drove away in another Kia.

Kias and Hyundais are being targeted by thieves across the country because these brands are easier to steal than other models. If you own one of these types of vehicles, one way to prevent theft is to install a steering wheel lock during times the vehicle will be left unattended for a period of time, the Police Department said.

Anyone who has information regarding these thefts should contact UW Oshkosh Police Department at 920-424-1212. People cam also report suspicious behavior anonymously at https://uwosh.edu/police/services/report-an-incident/