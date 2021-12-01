This week in UWO History

Dec. 3, 1948 — The first faculty and student bridge tournament takes place in the Training School’s cafeteria. About 24 participants played four rounds with six hands per round. The only requirements were that participants had to have bridge partners (and those partners had to remain the same throughout the tournament) and have some knowledge of the card game. The entrance fee was 10 cents, which entitled the participants to refreshments throughout the night.

Dec. 4, 1959 — With Wisconsin Gov. Gaylord Nelson in attendance, Roger E. Guiles is formally inaugurated as the sixth president of the Oshkosh university at the Little Theater. A reception is held at the recently dedicated Reeve Memorial Union. Guiles began serving as president on July 1, following the retirement of Forrest R. Polk, who served since 1931.

Dec. 5, 1996 — Oshkosh Titan volleyball player Amy Ward is named the NCAA Division III Player of the Year. Ward becomes the first volleyball player in Wisconsin school history named to this honor. She also becomes the first Titan women’s volleyball player to be named three times to the All-America First Team and to the all-inclusive All-America teams.

Dec. 6, 1984 — The former William E. Pollock and Thomas R. Wall residences – now known as the Pollock Alumni House and Multicultural Education Center, respectfully – and the Oshkosh State Normal School Historic District (the buildings located at 800, 842 and 912 Algoma Blvd. and 845 Elmwood Ave.) are listed with the National Register of Historic Places.

Dec. 7, 2000 — James Malinchak, a contributor and editor for some of the “Chicken Soup” books, speaks on campus. He explains the two principles he lives by: the golden rule and having a positive self image. “Students should surround themselves with positive people,” he tell students. “If people tell you negative things, sooner or later you will buy into it. Your true friends will support you in life.”

Dec. 8, 1931 — Students in all classes accept a $1.50-per-student tax imposed upon them. The money made it possible for the Quiver staff to publish a yearbook as in years past. Although this tax had been assessed in past years, this was the first time that students had the option to accept or decline this tax.

Source: University Archives