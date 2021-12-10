Oshkosh real estate, property tax bills mailed out

The city of Oshkosh mailed out real estate and personal property tax bills today.

Due to the COVID-19 public health pandemic, the city encourages residents to mail in their tax payments or use the secure drop box outside the main doors of City Hall. Residents are also encouraged to use the online payment option at www.OshkoshBillPay.com. Payments can be made in person at City Hal lif necessary.

City Hall’s business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. City Hall will be closed on Dec. 23, 24, and 31.

In addition, Oshkosh is designating Community First Credit Union (1492 South Park Ave., 2424 Westowne Ave., and 2772 Oregon St.) and Associated Bank (10 W. Murdock Ave. and 1765 W 20th Ave.) as authorized payment locations for in person payments.Tax payments must be made during regular business hours in the credit union and bank lobby.

Individuals are asked to help avoid congestion in City Hall by considering other payment methods before deciding to pay taxes in person this year. In order to be credited with a 2021 tax payment, the payment must be received, paid in person at any location, or placed in the drop box located by the main entrance to City Hall by Dec. 30, 2021. For more details on property tax payments, visit https://selfservice.ci.oshkosh.wi.us/mss/citizens/RealEstate/Default.aspx. For property value information, call 920-236-5070.