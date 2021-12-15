City inadvertently mails out duplicate tax bills

The city of Oshkosh inadvertently mailed out about 500 duplicate real estate and personal property tax bills to property owners.

City staff are currently investigating the error and why it occurred. Residents are NOT being double-billed, the second bill is a duplicate. If a resident has received a duplicate tax bill, they are asked to please forward their parcel number and address to the following email: *protected email* . The bills were mailed out on Dec. 10, 2021.

Residents may mail in their tax payments or use the secure drop box outside the main doors of City Hall. Residents are also encouraged to use the online payment option at www.OshkoshBillPay.com. Payments can be made in person at City Hall during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. City Hall is closed on Dec. 23, 24 and 31.

In addition, Oshkosh has designated Community First Credit Union (1492 South Park Ave., 2424 Westowne Ave. and 2772 Oregon St.) and Associated Bank (10 W. Murdock Ave. and 1765 W .20th Ave.) as authorized payment locations for in person payments. Tax payments must be made during regular business hours in the credit union and bank lobby.

In order to be credited with a 2021 tax payment, the payment must be received, paid in person at any location, or placed in the drop box located by the main entrance to City Hall by Dec. 30, 2021. For more details on property tax payments, visit https://selfservice.ci.oshkosh.wi.us/mss/citizens/RealEstate/Default.aspx.