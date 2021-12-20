Discrepancy found on recently mailed Oshkosh tax bills

Oshkosh real estate and personal property tax bills that were mailed on Dec. 17 had a discrepancy under the “Taxing Jurisdiction” section. The printed tax bills did not include the line item for Winnebago County’s portion of the tax bill, even though the Winnebago County portion of the bill IS INCLUDED in the Net Property Tax amount.

Property owners are advised that the amount shown as Total Due is the correct amount. Property owners may view and/or print the online version of the tax bill that does include the Winnebago County line item.

Real estate information, including the tax bill, may be found hereon the city’s website at https://selfservice.ci.oshkosh.wi.us/mss/citizens/RealEstate/Default.aspx. Residents without Internet access may visit the Finance Department on the first floor of City Hall, 215 Church Avenue, to request a copy.

“We apologize for the inconveniences that residents are experiencing with their tax bills this year,” said Russ Van Gompel, Oshkosh finance director. “We’re working through these issues to ensure they don’t happen again.”

Residents that received a tax bill duplicate are asked to disregard the duplicate bill. Residents are NOT being double-billed; the duplicate was sent in error. Residents are asked to use the variety of payment options available to them, as to not cause congestion in the lobby of City Hall. Those options are outlined in a previous media release, available here.