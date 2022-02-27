UW Oshkosh Foundation releases 2020-21 Impact Report

The UW Oshkosh Foundation recently released its 2020-21 Impact Report, which provides updates on the Foundation’s financial assets, showcases scholarship and UWO highlights and provides insight into the Foundation’s focus moving forward.

“Education is one of the most powerful tools to change the world,” said Greg Giles, UW Oshkosh Foundation executive director. “The UWO Foundation continues to work on building support to help students do just that.”

The UWO Foundation’s net assets in 2020-21 were $37.3 million and total endowments were $30.6 million. The Foundation also raised $1.6 million for UWO in the last fiscal year.

Other highlights included 658 students receiving financial support and 11 new scholarships being awarded for the first time. Total scholarship support last year was $897,125.

Giles also noted that the Foundation has taken on an extensive planning effort, including identifying key areas of focus within the University that would benefit from additional philanthropic support. Those are:

Enhance student success

Expand community engagement and economic development

Provide academic excellence

Build an inclusive and supportive institutional environment

See the full UWO Foundation Impact Report at uwo.sh/2021-report