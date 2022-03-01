Greek Life celebrates successes

Greek Awards is a way to acknowledge all of the hard work and dedication that all of the sorority and fraternity members have put in throughout the year of 2021.

Angie Zemke, Greek Life adviser, started out the ceremony describing the challenges 2021 brought the community and the ways each and every one of the members overcame those challenges.

“You’ve done the hard work to redefine the Fraternity and Sorority life experience at UW Oshkosh and I could not be more proud of you,” Zemke said. “I stand before you so humbled to be able to work with each and every one of you, even when you like to push my buttons, and cannot wait to celebrate the very hard work you’ve all put in in 2021 to get to where you are.”

Erin Grisham, vice chancellor and Gamma Phi Beta alum spoke about her own sorority journey and all the benefits that came along with it.

“The community is more than the letters we wear…it’s a community of achievement, it’s a community of leadership, it’s really a community of service and that is evident by all of the wonderful work you do here on campus and in the greater Oshkosh community,” Grisham said. “It’s a community of commitment to one another.”

The awards ceremony is made up of individual awards and chapter awards which are applied for and then read by a panel of impartial judges who aren’t affiliated with the Greek community.

Individual Award Winners

Outstanding Greek Scholar

Andrea Colantonio, Zeta Tau Alpha

Philanthropist of the Year

Ashley Hooyman, Alpha Xi Delta

Outstanding Recruitment Counselor

Trinity Oliver, Gamma Phi Beta

Emerging Fraternity Member of the Year

Harrison Saville, Sigma Pi

Emerging Sorority Member of the Year

Jocelyn Tapia, Sigma Sigma Sigma

Fraternity Member of the Year

Grant Steffen, Beta Theta Pi

“I was honored to be named Fraternity Member of the Year,” Steffen, Beta Theta Pi member and current Interfraternity Council (IFC) president, said. “It was nice to know that my dedication and energy that went into my chapter didn’t go unnoticed. I am grateful for my fraternity brothers and advisors that helped me throughout the year to help me grow as individual and as a leader.”

Sorority Member of the Year

Eliza Gullickson, Sigma Sigma Sigma

“It was so heartwarming to see someone thought of me while reading the characteristics of this award,” Gullickson, Sigma Sigma Sigma member and current president, said. On the day of the ceremony, I was listening to the introduction and kept thinking it sounded really familiar. As my dear friend and sister read my name, I immediately started getting emotional. I have worked countless hours as Tri Sigma’s membership recruitment Director by planning events, collaborating with Panhellenic Council (PHC) and organizing formal recruitment on behalf of my sorority. Receiving this honorable award tells me the hard work is absolutely worth it. I was so incredibly happy to see my parents and dear cousin with her husband! It was the cherry on top! At the start of my sorority journey, all I wanted to do was make my sisters and my family proud. I hope I can continue to accomplish that!”

Outstanding Fraternity Senior

Derek Rademacher, Delta Chi

Outstanding Sorority Senior

Lindsay Bons, Alpha Xi Delta

Staff Advisor of the Year

Debbie Gray Patton, Beta Theta Pi

Alumni Advisor of the Year

Tyler Volkert, Beta Theta Pi

Founders Award Winners

Katelyn Collins, Alpha Xi Delta

Justin Lee, Delta Chi

Eliza Gullickson, Sigma Sigma Sigma

Bryce Hansen, Delta Sigma Phi

Alissa Wade, Zeta Tau Alpha

Jack Liddicoat, Delta Sigma Phi

Hannah Osborne, Alpha Xi Delta

Chapter Awards

Chapters of Merit

Sigma Sigma Sigma

Delta Chi

Chapters of Excellence

Alpha Xi Delta

Gamma Phi Beta

Zeta Tau Alpha

Beta Theta Pi

Delta Sigma Phi

Omega Delta Phi

Sorority Chapter of the Year

Zeta Tau Alpha

“Winning chapter of the year meant a lot to me because to me it showed as a leader I can lead others to success and not just my own,” 2021 Zeta Tau Alpha president Liz Wilson said. “You can ask anyone in Zeta, I put a lot of time into my chapter. Zeta’s favorite quote is ‘Love the greatest of all things’ and as President I wanted to live that out. Loving my chapter and encouraging the rest of my leaders to love the chapter. Like anything it wasn’t always easy, and there was a lot of stress. But in the end everything was worth it when we got recognized in front of the whole Greek community for our achievements.”

Fraternity of the Year

Omega Delta Phi

“Despite being faced with a challenging year with virtual classes, meetings, and events, it feels very rewarding to be recognized for going above and beyond to live by our organization’s values,” Eddie Gnewuch, 2021 president said. “We thank our members for their hard work and dedication to serve the Oshkosh community and constantly striving to better themselves in and out of the classroom. We would also like to thank the entire Oshkosh community for supporting us and collaborating with us.”

Excellence in Leadership Development

Alpha Xi Delta

Excellence in Scholarship

Omega Delta Phi

Excellence in Sisterhood/Brotherhood

Zeta Tau Alpha

Excellence in Civic Engagement

Omega Delta Phi

Excellence in Greek Unity

Sigma Sigma Sigma

Outstanding Social Media Presence

Zeta Tau Alpha

Outstanding Philanthropy Program

Omega Delta Phi

Highest GPA – Spring 2021

Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Sigma Phi

Highest GPA – Fall 2021

Alpha Xi Delta, Beta Theta Pi

Most Improved GPA – Fall ‘20 to Spring ‘21

Omega Delta Phi

Most Improved GPA – Spring ‘21 to Fall ‘21

Beta Theta Pi

“Each one of you has the ability to make an impact,” 2022 Panhellenic president Hannah Osborne reminds the entire Greek community. “We challenge you to dream big and work hard to achieve those dreams. Set goals. Adjust them as you go and never give up.”