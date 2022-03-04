March forth: Titan Thunder Marching Band applications now open

It’s time for those hoping to be a part of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh marching band to march forth.

March 4 marks the opening of applications to join the Titan Thunder Marching Band, which is planned to debut in the fall. UW Oshkosh students can apply at uwosh.edu/marchingband.

Open positions include piccolo, clarinet, alto and tenor saxophone, trumpet, mellophone, trombone, baritone, sousaphone, marching percussion, color guard and baton.

Those who take part in the Titan Thunder’s inaugural year will have the chance not only to make new friends, play great music and cheer on the Titans, but they’ll also be laying the foundation for the program—including developing new traditions, cheers and social events that will make the Titan Thunder exceptional for years to come.

All Titan Thunder members will receive scholarship funds for the inaugural year and every year they remain in the program. There are additional financial opportunities, including the Titan National Scholar Program for out-of-state students and the Ed Karrels Scholarship for musicians who are not music majors. High school Cooperative Academic Partnership Program (CAPP) students also can apply for the new Titan Thunder CAPP Scholarship.

The formation of the University’s new marching band was announced last spring and is under the direction of Joe Scheivert. The ambitious undertaking includes the formation of a 100-piece marching band that will be an integral part of UWO Titan game days and other campus and community events.

The maximum number of section member positions are as follows:

16 piccolos

16 clarinets

16 alto saxophones

8 tenor saxophones

36 trumpets

12 mellophones

18 trombones

12 baritones

12 sousaphones

20 baritones

34 drumline: 11SD, 5TD, 7BD, 11CY

24 color guard

12 twirlers

1 drum major

Early applicants also will be invited to participate in the drum major selection process later this month. The application period for the band’s leadership roles of drum major and section leaders was open through February.

Students of any major and on any of the three UWO campuses are invited to apply. For those worried about the time commitment, Scheivert said he understands a student’s first priority is academics, and the marching band schedule is designed to be achievable for all UWO students.

Enrollment also is open to any student enrolled at a post-secondary institution, meaning current students at Ripon College, Lawrence University, Fox Valley Technical College and beyond can join the band through a special admission process.

Interested students are encouraged to contact Scheivert—either by email at *protected email* , by phone at (920) 424-2276 or just by stopping at his office in Room N118 of the Arts and Communications Center on the Oshkosh campus—with any questions.

Titan Thunder virtual information sessions are held every other Thursday in spring and summer. These Zoom meetings include audition and membership information, a chance to meet the staff and student leadership, the sharing of ideas for fall and more. Sessions are at 8 p.m. March 17 and 31, April 14 and 28, May 12 and 26, June 9 and 23, July 7 and 21, and Aug. 4 and 18.

In the coming weeks, more positions to support the Titan Thunder will be opened. These may include librarian, equipment and managers and rehearsal techs. Some of these will be open to students not performing with the band. More information will be available soon.

The marching band will debut Sept. 10 at the first home football game of the 2022 season. The Titans host East Texas Baptist University for the home opener at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium.