Womxn HERstery Month Overview

March is Womxn HERstory Month, a month of acknowledging women and a number of issues that women face at home, school and work, and just in their day-to-day life. There are a number of in-person events occurring on the UW Oshkosh campus as well as virtual.

According to the Women’s Center, a common question is ‘Why is there an x in the word women’? They replaced the e in women with an x to represent the exclusion women have faced on a number of different fronts, especially on conversations about women’s rights.

Some activities include:

An ongoing ‘Spooky Boobs’ art exhibit at the Allen Priebe Gallery

The “Silent Sky” performance at theTheatre Art Center on March 11-13

‘Equal Pay Day Table from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. March 15 in Reeve, and

A number of other workshops and talks that will be happening on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, YouTube Live, etc.

This entire month is about coming together as a community and raising awareness for things like gender equality.

The schedule can be found at https://uwosh.edu/womenscenter/programs/whm/.