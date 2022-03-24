Algoma Boulevard project update

The first phase of the Algoma Boulevard project continues on the vacated Blackhawk right-of-way (path and greenspace area). The walkway area remains unavailable, so pedestrians heading to the Student Recreation and Wellness Center should travel down Osceola Street.

According to an email from UWO Chief Facilities Officer JoAnn Rife, during this phase:

The north access to lot 27 from Vine Avenue is closed.

The south access to lot 27 remains open, but must be accessed on High Avenue from the south, which is temporarily accommodating two-way traffic.

The intersection of High Avenue and Vine Avenue is closed until April 4.

Algoma Boulevard is temporarily accommodating two-way traffic from Osceola to New York Avenue.

The project also impacts GO Transit bus routes as several inbound route No. 5 and route No. 10 stops along High Avenue are closed. Buses are using sections of Algoma Boulevard for both inbound and outbound trips. More details about stops and route detours can be found in the GO Transit app or on Go Transit’s Facebook page.