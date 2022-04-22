Algoma+construction+project+updated

Multiple construction crews will continue to work as Algoma Boulevard remains closed from New York Avenue to Wisconsin Street. High Avenue is temporarily accommodating two-way traffic.

In her weekly email to campus on April 21, Chief Facilities Officer JoAnne Rife wrote the work includes completing the storm, sanitary, water and concrete paving. While the project is expected to be completed largely by Nov. 11, the schedule is subject to change based on weather and other factors.

Emerald ash tree removal, while a separate project, will also be occurring during the same time frame, Rife said.

Impacted campus facilities this week include:

Parking Lot 18 (Scotts Hall), north access will be restricted

Parking Lot 37 (Lincoln Hall), south access will be restricted

Algoma Boulevard and Osceola Street, bus stop will be closed

Parking Lot 15 (Blackhawk Commons), north access will be restricted

Reeve Memorial Union, street parking will be eliminated and loading bay access restricted

Albee Hall, street parking will be eliminated, bus stop closed

Driveway between Albee Hall and Dempsey will be restricted

Oviatt House, driveway access will be restricted

Algoma Boulevard and Woodland Avenue, bus stop will be closed

Parking Lot 4a, south access will be restricted

Heating Plant, driveway access off Algoma Boulevard will be restricted

Theatre Arts driveway access will be restricted

Sidewalks along this stretch of Algoma will be removed in conjunction with construction

As the construction progresses, campus facilities outlined above will have periods of time where they cannot be accessed. This means the streets (local traffic only) should be used as little as possible by students and faculty. Ideally, only garbage trucks, maintenance vehicles and essential personnel should be in the construction zone. In addition, when the contractor is grading and paving, the facilities with restricted access will be closed for up to five consecutive weeks.

In addition, the detours for GO Transit bus routes No. 5 and No. 10 are changing with this new phase. Look for the details in the GO Transit app or on Go Transit’s Facebook page.

To learn more about the Algoma Boulevard project, visit https://uwosh.edu/facilities/facilities-planning-and-construction/algoma-boulevard-project/.