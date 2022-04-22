UW Oshkosh’s Celebration of Scholarship and Creative Activity set for April 28

The public is invited to learn and interact with over 50 University of Wisconsin Oshkosh students as they present their research and artistic projects at the Celebration of Scholarship and Creative Activity (COSCA) on April 28.

The 29th annual symposium, which takes place from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Reeve Memorial Union, involves dozens of posters and oral, performance and visual art presentations, covering a wide range of disciplines from art and astronomy to psychology and sociology.

Most of the projects and original creative works showcased are collaborations between students and professors that begin in class and are then completed beyond the classroom.

“COSCA provides students who have spent time and energy developing original ideas and talents with a welcoming environment to share their work,” said Stephen Kercher, director of UWO’s Office of Student Research and Creative Activity (OSRCA). “There’s no doubt that the demands of performing, explaining one’s work and answering questions provides students with invaluable experience.”

The schedule for the day includes a welcome at 8:15 a.m. in Reeve Ballroom 227 C; poster and visual art exhibits from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Ballroom AB; performance presentations from 8:45 to 10 a.m. in Ballroom 227C; oral presentation sessions throughout the morning in Reeve 209; poster and visual art presentations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Ballroom 227 AB; and the Provost’s Awards Reception from 4 to 5 p.m. in Ballroom 227 ABC.

“Members of the public who attend COSCA will see some of the best work UWO students are capable of. These students have been confronted by the COVID pandemic but have risen to the challenges and done some extraordinary work. Those who attend will no doubt walk away from the event inspired and more informed about a wide range of topics,” Kercher said.

Parking will be open free to the public from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on April 28 in Lot 15, across from Reeve. To learn more, visit https://uwosh.edu/osrca/cosca-2022/.