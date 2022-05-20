Recent UWO grads landing jobs at a higher rate than national average

UW Oshkosh Flickr — Recent UW Oshkosh graduates are landing jobs at a higher rate than the national average, a new survey shows.

Despite earning their degrees in the midst of a pandemic, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh’s recent graduates continued to land jobs at a higher rate than the national average.

Results of the annual First Destination Survey released last week show that the career outcome rate is 88.8% for UWO Oshkosh campus students who graduated with bachelor’s degrees during the 2020-21 academic year.

That’s an increase of 1.4% over the class of 2019-20 and 6.4% higher than the national average. In addition, the percentage of students who chose to work after graduation is 19.4% higher than the national average.

“UW Oshkosh has had a career outcome percentage higher than the national average prior to and throughout the pandemic. Quality programs and services for students to reach their goals is the key to this success,” said Jaime Page-Stadler, Career and Professional Development director.

Outcomes reported in the survey, which tracked 1,670 new grads, include 78% working, 9.1% continuing education, 11.2% still seeking employment, .9% not seeking employment, .7% in military service and .1% in volunteer services.

“Our latest First Destination findings affirm what we know about Titans’ experiences: if they aren’t successfully pursuing further studies or service, they continue to find ways to transform meaningful internships and work experiences into their first career opportunities,” UWO Chancellor Andy Leavitt said.

Nearly 61% of those who are working reported they were hired before graduation.

UWO’s newest alumni found work in five top industries: healthcare (26.8%), manufacturing (14.6%), education (14.1%), service and management (13.1%) and financial services and accounting (8.6%).

Many also are sticking around to power the greater Fox Valley region.

“After graduation, so many have an opportunity to stay in Wisconsin, if not the Fox Valley, and contribute to the vibrancy of our region and state,” Leavitt said.

Of the 2020-21 graduating class, 29.3% of nonresidents remained in Wisconsin, and 90% of Wisconsin residents remained in state following commencement. They settled in the following top 10 cities: Oshkosh, Appleton, Milwaukee, Neenah, Madison, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Chicago, Waukesha and Menasha.

Student success is a core value for UWO faculty and staff. That focus also is reflected in the survey results as 83.4% of the 2020-21 class agree or strongly agree that UWO prepared them for the next step in their career. And 77.1% of students who secured employment prior to graduation used at least one resource offered by Career and Professional Development.

“UWO students secure these opportunities at high percentages because they are supported through their professional development and connected to organizations early in their academic careers,” Page-Stadler said.