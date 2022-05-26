Oregon/Jackson Street bridge closed to vehicles, pedestrians

The Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge is closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic until further notice.

As of 2 p.m. May 26, the bridge is in the lowered position and is also closed to marine traffic. The closure is due to worn gear teeth components that were discovered on May 25 while a routine bridge inspection was conducted.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge engineers are developing plans to raise one leaf of the bridge to the upright position and secure the lift span. This will allow marine traffic to pass while the bridge is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

Vehicles can use the Main Street (US 45) bridge or the Wisconsin Street bridge (WIS 44) while the bridge is in the upright position. The closure will not affect response times of emergency services units.

WisDOT engineers are working to develop a solution to restore functionality of the bridge. In the meantime, the bridge is closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic until a more thorough assessment is complete. The repair scope, schedule and costs have not yet been determined.