Oshkosh Riverwalk section to temporarily close

The Oshkosh Riverwalk section, located on the north side of the Fox River from Jackson Street to the west access point at Marion Road, will be closed to public use on the following dates due to construction activities at the nearby Mackson Corner development:

· Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10 (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

· Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17 (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

· Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24 (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

The public may use the Marion Road and Jackson Street sidewalks in lieu of the Riverwalk during the temporary closure.

For more information, please contact the Oshkosh Community Development Department at (920) 236-5055.