Route 10 bus service from Oshkosh to Neenah loses funding; meeting set for June 29

Photo: GO Transit website — A June 29 meeting will allow people to discuss options regarding the loss of Route 10 from Oshkosh to Neenah.

A meeting allowing people to give input into the 2023 budget planning process for the Winnebago County Department of Human Services, including funding for a bus route from Neenah to Oshkosh used by UW Oshkosh students and others, will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. June 29.

According to the Go Transit Facebook page, Route 10, the inter-city service that connects Oshkosh to Neenah and Valley Transit, is losing its local county funding in 2023 and will no longer be available after Dec. 31, 2022. They wrote: “We understand this is an essential service to those in our community who rely on it for work, social services, medical appointments and school. We encourage anyone who is interested in expressing their thoughts regarding the value of alternative transportation options to attend.”

People can attend the meeting in person at the Wittman Regional Airport meeting room. The airport is located at 525 W. 20th Ave.

People may also attend virtually through Zoom using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81194322563?pwd=NzRPTDJPUGN2WjcxNGthaGZrZWs2QT09

Arrangements to accommodate special needs may be made by calling the department at 920-236-1185 at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing time.

The Department offers a range of services (i.e., behavioral health, substance abuse, aging and disability, child welfare, community support programs, family support, economic support) to Winnebago County residents.