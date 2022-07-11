Oshkosh Riverwalk section at Lakeshore Park to be temporarily closed

A section of the Oshkosh Riverwalk at Lakeshore Park will be closed to the public from July 18, 2022, until further notice. This is due to the need to keep trail users safe during a phase of construction of the Lakeshore Park Four Seasons Building. The city will provide updates on the length of the closure pending the construction timeline.

This Riverwalk section runs along the north side of Lakeshore Park adjacent to Lake Butte des Morts. The Riverwalk closure will begin at the trail entrance at the end of Punhoqua Street, and extend to the connection to the Tribal Heritage Trail. There will be trail notifications of the closure posted on the Tribal Heritage Trail and at Rainbow Memorial Park. For questions regarding this temporary closure, contact the Oshkosh Parks Department at (920) 236-5080.