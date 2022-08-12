Moraine Park Technical College, UWO sign articulation agreement

Moraine Park Technical College and the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh signed an articulation agreement today allowing students pursuing Associate of Arts (AA) and Associate of Science (AS) liberal arts degrees to seamlessly transfer from Moraine Park and continue their education at UW Oshkosh with confirmed junior status.

“This agreement represents only the latest of many collaborations between UW Oshkosh and MPTC,” UW Oshkosh Chancellor Andy Leavitt said. “It is another example of our long-term and ongoing partnership with the Wisconsin Technical College System, the Northeast Wisconsin Educational Resource Alliance (NEW ERA) and MPTC. In effect, it strengthens our relationship with MPTC and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to enhancing opportunities and access to higher education for citizens of northeast Wisconsin and, specifically, those in Fond du Lac.”

Moraine Park will offer AA and AS liberal arts degrees beginning this fall.

“The agreement demystifies transfer and creates a smoother transition from the technical college to the university by guaranteeing that not only certain courses transfer but also that they count toward the university’s general education requirements,” Leavitt said.” This helps students complete their bachelor’s degree in a timely manner. And it, ultimately, helps us in our critical efforts to raise the level of educational attainment in the region.”

The agreement between Moraine Park and UW Oshkosh is Moraine Park’s second AA and AS degree partnership. Earlier this year, the College signed an articulation agreement with Lakeland University. College leaders will continue to add partnerships with other local universities, giving district students more options and control when it comes to their education and making the future transfer process easier and more streamlined.

“By starting an education at Moraine Park, students can get their general studies completed for a fraction of the cost, with smaller class sizes, extensive student support, and guaranteed transfer credits to one of our partner schools,” Fred Rice, associate vice president of academics at Moraine Park, said. “The College currently offers a wide variety of Associate of Applied Sciences (AAS) degrees, Technical Diplomas, and career pathway certificate opportunities. Adding the liberal arts degree programs will provide a more robust slate of offerings to Moraine Park students and will also help guide those who are unclear as to their occupational path to achieve an associate degree that is transferable to a 4-year university.”