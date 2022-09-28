OSA elects new speaker, speaker pro-tempore of Assembly

The Oshkosh Student Association’s Assembly held its inaugural meeting of the fall 2022 semester on Sept. 19, electing a new speaker of the assembly and speaker pro-tempore of the Assembly.

Chris Healy, a third-year student majoring in business management and the current president of the Delta-Chi branch at UW Oshkosh, will serve as the new speaker of the assembly. The speaker of the Assembly is responsible for creating the Assembly’s weekly agendas and facilitating its meetings, among other duties.

“There is no doubt how excited I am to be able to have the opportunity to work with a talented executive board, and how much of a powerful impact we are going to be making on the UW Oshkosh campus,” Healy said via email. “There are a lot of great leadership opportunities that OSA has to offer and we would love to see more students in these leadership positions.”

Elijah Plonsky, a second-year student majoring in English, will serve as the Assembly’s new speaker pro-tempore, keeping track of attendance and serving as speaker in the event of the speaker of the Assembly’s absence.

In addition, the Assembly and Senate also confirmed the committee appointments for the upcoming school year. These committees include the Green Fund committee, Differential Tuition Finance Committee, Reeve Advisory Council and others. Committee members will “network with influential staff and faculty while attending the required meetings,” according to the OSA’s website.

OSA Assembly meetings will take place at 4 p.m. on Monday, Senate meetings will occur at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, in the Reeve Union Theater, Reeve 307.