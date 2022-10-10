Oshkosh Chamber hosts 54th Assembly District candidate forum on Oct. 26

The Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce will host a forum for the two candidates vying for the 54th Assembly District seat in the Wisconsin Legislature. The district includes east-central Wisconsin and covers most of the city of Oshkosh, including the UW Oshkosh campus.

Democratic Lori Palmeri and Republican Donnie Herman will answer questions about their positions on state issues at 8 a.m. Oct. 26 at The Venture Project, 210 N. Main St., Oshkosh. The forum will be moderated by Jonathan Krause, news director of WHBY Radio. Those who are interested in meeting the candidates can do so between 7:30-8 a.m.

The winner of 54th Assembly District race, set for Nov. 8, will replace incumbent, Gordon Hintz who decided not to run for re-election.