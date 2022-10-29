Braun named new dean of UWO’s College of Business

Following a nationwide search, Frank Braun will begin work Jan. 17, as the new dean of the College of Business at UW Oshkosh.

Braun currently serves as a professor in the School of Business at the University of Arkansas–Little Rock, where he also served as dean of the College of Business, Health and Human Services.

“Dr. Braun has demonstrated excellence in teaching, scholarship and program development as well as a strong, diverse range of experience in college, university and private-sector service,” said UWO Provost John Koker. “He is an innovative educator with over a decade of experience developing and deploying experiential and emerging digital learning technologies, pedagogies and strategies.”’

At UWO, Braun takes over for Barbara Rau who has served as dean since June 2017 and is stepping down to return to the COB faculty.

“I look forward to working with my new colleagues in the College of Business and other key individuals throughout the university to engage our students and stakeholders in integrative initiatives that promote innovative, impactful and prosperous partnerships across our colleges, campuses and communities in the region,” Braun said.

He previously served as dean and professor of business and health informatics at the School of Business at Baldwin Wallace University. Prior to that, he spent 18 years as a faculty member and held various administrative roles at Northern Kentucky University. His research interests include entrepreneurship and innovation, organizational reliability and resilience and project leadership attributes and outcomes.

“I believe Frank’s vision for higher education, experience as a teacher and administrator in undergraduate and graduate business programs, his commitment to success and experience working with students, faculty and staff will make him an effective leader of the College of Business,” Koker said.

Braun earned a doctorate at Case Western Reserve University, a master’s of business administration at Xavier University and a bachelor’s degree in engineering and computing at Miami University of Ohio. Braun is active in the cybersecurity domain and holds the certified information security manager credential.

Braun brings both executive and entrepreneurial industry experience to the college. For over a decade as a chief information officer, he developed and delivered contemporary strategies and innovative systems. From 1998 to 2014, Braun launched and served as president of Dr. Biz Analytics Ltd., providing information technology and management consulting services.

UW Oshkosh is home to 9,703 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students on three campuses.