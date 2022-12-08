Dog found deceased near campus

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of a dog that was found dead on the 300th block of Bowen Street last Friday.

Police were dispatched at 3:16 p.m. to Jansen’s Bar in Oshkosh after staff from the business reported that they had found a deceased dog next to the dumpsters.

The dog is described as a female dog that is between 1-3 years old and is either a Chihuahua or a Rat Terrier mix. The animal is black and white in color and was wearing a red collar.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are still trying to identify the owner of the dog. Officers urge anyone with information to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.