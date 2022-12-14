Oshkosh Public Library launches winter reading program

Give your mood a boost this winter by reading for prizes and helping to earn a community reward at Oshkosh Public Library. The library’s Wild Winter Read Off for all ages runs from Dec. 19 through Feb. 25.

Track your reading, earn badges and collect prizes using the free Beanstack app or by creating a free account at oshkoshpubliclibrary.beanstack.org. Printed reading logs are available at any service desk for readers who would rather track their minutes on paper.

Adults can earn items from the library’s used bookstore and raffle tickets for one of four $50 Kwik Trip gift cards. Teens can earn goodie bags, books and entries in a drawing for a $50 VISA gift card. Children read to spin the prize wheel for books, toys and more. All ages can earn additional badges for broadening their reading horizons, doing fun activities, or writing book reviews.

The library is challenging the community to read a total of 300,000 minutes during the Wild Winter Read Off. If the goal is achieved, the library will add a lawn game to its popular collection of games and puzzles. Starting Dec. 19, the public is invited to vote at the library for one of three choices – Ladder Toss, Slam Ball or Giant Kick Croquet.

For information about the Wild Winter Read Off and other library programs and services, visit oshkoshpubliclibrary.org or call Information Services at (920) 236-5205.