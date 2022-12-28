Oshkosh Arena to charge $10 for parking as of Jan. 1

As of Jan. 1, 2023, the Oshkosh Arena will be charging $10 for parking at every event. Once you pay, you will be given a parking pass to place on your dashboard so it’s visible from the outside.

Verve, A Credit Union, had sponsored the first five years of free parking at the facility.

General parking will enter on 11th Street, on the eastern-most entrance. The other two entries into the lot will be coned off. The eastern entrance will be used as a que, and the guard house will be used for the parking pay attendant. The after-event exit will again use the east approach and the exit onto South Main Street.

South Main and 12th Street will be exit only.

South Main and South Park will remain similar to current. ADA will also use the entrance. The securityguard staffed at this spot will collect the parking fee from ADA vehicles.

As of now, the lot will be self-parking as it currently is. As the lot fills, the parking supervisor will review the lot to see if stalls are available, similar to the current procedure.

The $10 parking fee also includes Wisconsin Herd games. However, for the Herd games, Herd staff and VIP pass holders will enter as they currently do. The Wisconsin Herd will reach out to VIP pass holders with instructions and how to receive their VIP Parking Pass.