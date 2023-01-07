UWO launches Alumni-Owned Business Network

The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Alumni Relations Office recently launched a UWO Alumni-Owned Business Network, a new effort to support, promote and connect with businesses owned by Titan alumni.

“We created the directory so UW Oshkosh alumni business owners could have the opportunity to promote their businesses to fellow alumni and the greater UWO community,” Alumni Director Christine Gantner said.

The goal is grow the 90-member network, which began in October, over the coming months and years. Members receive a window sticker to display their UWO affiliation.

“We hope the network will provide greater exposure to these businesses as well as provide an opportunity for alumni to connect with fellow alumni business owners and entrepreneurs. In addition, some of the businesses are offering a discount to UWO alumni on their products or services so fellow Titans can benefit.” Gantner said. “We hope to feature a business each month on our website as well as potentially host alumni events at some of these businesses so owners and fellow alumni can network with one another.

To join the alumni network, the business must be independently owned and operated or a nonprofit and operate as an LLC or similar. The business cannot be a multi-level marketing company, and it must maintain a functional website.

Visit uwosh.edu/alumni and click on “Stay Connected” to learn more about the network and other ways to stay in touch with UWO alumni.