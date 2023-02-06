Police investigate report of student bringing gun to school

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an incident at Vel Phillips Middle School – Webster Stanley Campus, 915 Hazel St.

At about 1 p.m. today, a school resource officer was told that earlier in the day, a student had brought a firearm to school. . Upon being notified of the incident, school staff immediately responded to the situation and contacted the Oshkosh Police Department. At the time the incident was reported, the student and the firearm were no longer at the school. Follow-up investigation located involved juveniles and the firearm.

There is currently no danger to the public and the Oshkosh Police Department is not looking for any additional individuals related to this matter. In consultation with the Oshkosh Area School District, as a precaution, there will be additional police presence at the school on Tuesday.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 911 (if an emergency) or (920) 236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by using the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated with more information.