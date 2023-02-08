Provost kicks off student success initiative

Provost John Koker announced a faculty workshop on incorporating inclusive teaching at UW Oshkosh to take place March 8 from 12:45-2:45 p.m. in Reeve Ballroom.

Authors of “Inclusive Teaching: Strategies for Promoting Equity in the College Classroom” Drs. Viji Sathy and Kelly Hogan will host the workshop remotely in an effort to provide more structure and equity in classrooms.

“In an inclusive classroom the instructor and students move away from assumptions that some students are lacking and move toward the idea that learning environments and course designs lacking structure are a problem,” Sathy and Hogan wrote in an introduction to their course.

In the workshop, attendees will learn about the consequences of unstructured learning, techniques to add structure and equity in the classroom and ways to implement them into their own courses.

The event will kick off Koker’s new student success initiative he announced on Feb. 1. which aims to combat the rising rate of students receiving grades of D or F or withdrawing from classes. This is commonly referred to as DFW rates.

UWO and other schools are experiencing an influx of DFW rates, particularly among systematically discluded students, Koker said.

“The pandemic, alongside other existing issues such as those surrounding racial violence, mental health, healthcare access and food and job insecurity, exacerbated a rise in DFW rates,” he said. “These overlapping crises impacted structurally excluded students most significantly.”

All employees are invited to the event and can register via the link emailed to them from Koker.

The workshop will be available to employees from all Oshkosh campuses in Reeve Ballroom at the Oshkosh campus, room M-1338 at the Fox Cities campus and in the AE-136 Boardroom at the Fond du Lac campus.