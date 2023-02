Rep. Lori Palmeri, D-Oshkosh, has announced listening sessions on the proposed Wisconsin 2023-25 biennial state budget.

People can provide feedback on Gov. Evers’ budget priorities on March 8 or April 12 at the Oshkosh Public Library, 106 Washington Ave. Both listening sessions last from 5:30-7 p.m.

Editor’s Note: Location of the listening session has been updated.