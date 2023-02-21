Protasiewicz, Kelly advance to Supreme Court general election

Janet Protasiewicz and Daniel Kelly advanced to the Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice race in April.

The two earned the most votes in Tuesday’s statewide primary. With 86% of the votes counted, the race was called with Protasiewicz having 402,848 votes, or 46.4% of votes cast and Daniel Kelly having 211,866 votes, or 24.4%.

The other two candidates — Jennifer Dorrow, a Waukesha County Circuit Court judge, and Everett Mitchell, a Dane County Circuit Court judge — had 190,213 votes and 64,067 votes respectively, or 21.9% and 7.4% of total votes cast.

Protasiewicz, known as a left-wing candidate, is a family division judge on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. Kelly, known as a right-wing candidate, is a former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice who was appointed by then-Gov. Scott Walker.