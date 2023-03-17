Oshkosh police officer involved in shooting

Early this morning, at approximately 1:30 a.m., an Oshkosh police officer shot an individual during a police investigation in the 500 block of North Main Street in Oshkosh.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is at the scene and is conducting the investigation of this incident in accordance with Wisconsin State Statute.

The officer is not injured. The involved person in the shooting is currently being treated at ThedaCare Hospital.

There is currently no threat to public safety and Oshkosh Police are not looking for any additional individuals related to this matter.

Further information will be released when it becomes available from the Division of Criminal Investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 911 (if an emergency) or (920) 236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by using the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.