Sunnyview Expo Center to end COVID-19 testing and vaccinations

Photo courtesy WCHD — The Wisconsin National Guard, Winnebago County Health Department staff and volunteers celebrate together after providing a record 1,256 vaccine doses on day three of the Sunnyview Expo vaccine clinic.

After more than two and a half years of operation, the Winnebago County Health Department will no longer be offering COVID-19 testing or vaccination at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. The last day for vaccination is April 12, and the last day for weekday testing is April 14.

The health department will continue to provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination at the County Administration Building in Oshkosh, located at 112 Otter Ave., on Tuesdays from 8a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside accommodations and appointments outside of these hours can be made by calling the health department at 920- 232-3000. As vaccination guidance evolves, additional pop-up clinics may be held for the community. Free at-home test kits are available at select community locations and households can order tests until the end of May through the Say Yes Covid Test program.

“We have witnessed a humbling display of compassion across our communities over these past few years,” said Doug Gieryn, director/health officer for the Winnebago County Health Department. “Words alone will never be enough to express my appreciation and gratitude for our staff, volunteers and partners that gave so much to be there when the community needed them most.”

The regional COVID-19 testing clinic at Sunnyview Expo Center opened on Sept. 1, 2020, in collaboration with the Wisconsin National Guard. Community partners and Accelerated Clinical Laboratories have helped to keep testing services readily available at this location. Since opening, over 100,000 COVID-19 tests have been provided at Sunnyview Expo Center for no charge to those seeking services.

Once the COVID-19 vaccine became available, the Winnebago County Health Department opened a clinic at Sunnyview Expo Center on February 1, 2021. Just two days later, on Feb. 3, staff and volunteers recorded a record-high number of doses, administering just over 1,200 shots in one day. Altogether, over 30,000 vaccine doses have been administered at Sunnyview, including another three days in 2021 that reached over 1,000 doses.

The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be the best tool to protect against infection, serious illness, hospitalization and death from the virus. The vaccine is currently approved for anyone 6 months and older, and boosters are recommended for everyone 5 and older. Find local vaccination clinics at www.wcvaccine.org

Testing will continue at healthcare providers, retail stores, pharmacies and online. Insurance companies, Medicaid (BadgerCare), and Medicare are also required to reimburse up to eight tests per month, per member. Additional testing locations can be found at www.winnebagopublichealth.org