Scouting for Food Drive starts April 15; food to be picked up April 22

The Bay-Lakes Council is hosting the 2023 Scouting for Food Drive this month. Scouts of all ages will distribute door hangers with food drive details on April 15 and return to collect bags of food beginning at 8 a.m. April 22.

The Scouts in the Bay-Lakes Council are working closely with more than 100 local food pantries in Eastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan that will benefit from the food donations.

Suggested items include – proteins – nuts, peanut butter, seafood & poultry; fruit – dried or packed in juice; soups – low sodium, if possible; whole grains – Pasta, rice, and cereal; and canned vegetables of all kinds. Please – nothing perishable, frozen, or in glass containers.