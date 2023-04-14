‘No Mow May’ registration open for Oshkosh residents

No Mow May is a conservation initiative that encourages people to suspend or reduce lawn cutting on their property as one way to promote early growing of pollinator friendly habitats. The city of Oshkosh will relax enforcement of the long grass and weed cutting ordinance for registered participants. Registration is now open for Oshkosh property owners who wish to participate.

Participation in No Mow May is voluntary and free of charge, but registration is required. Registration deadline is April 30. Properties that have NOT registered for the city’s No Mow May program will be subject to regular penalties for long grasses or weeds. Property owners may register through a link on the city’s website which can be accessed through the “Hot Topics” section, or by using the “Connect Oshkosh” app for mobile devices.

The city of Oshkosh does not require yard signs for No Mow May, and does not have signs to distribute. Please follow the City of Oshkosh Sustainability Advisory Board Facebook page, or the Pollenablers Facebook page for updates and possible sign distribution events.

No Mow May encourages early season forage for native pollinators by reducing local mowing intensity during a month when foraging resources are limited. This is particularly important in urban areas where floral resources are often minimal. In 2022, approximately 600 Oshkosh property owners participated.